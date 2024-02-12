Յուրացման և ոչնչացման ադրբեջանական պետական քաղաքականությունը բռնազավթված Արցախում շարունակում է

Հայկական պատմամշակութային ժառանգության յուրացման և ոչնչացման ադրբեջանական պետական քաղաքականությունը բռնազավթված Արցախում շարունակում է երկրաչափական պրոգրեսիայով աճել:

Ադրբեջանական «REAL TV»ալիքն իր յութուբյան հարթակում փետրվարի 4-ին հրապարակեց տեսանյութ՝ ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAJU0niMFq8&t=156s ) օկուպացված Ստեփանակերտից: Տեսանյութի նախնական ուսումնասիրությունները ցույց են տալիս, որ Արցախի Հանրապետության մայրաքաղաք Ստեփանակերտի Հեքիմյան թաղամասում գտնվող Սուրբ Հակոբ եկեղեցու խաչը հանված է։Տեսանյութում բացակայում է նաև բակում գտնվող խաչքարը: Հետագայում այլ տեղեկատվության պարագայում հանդես կգանք հավելյալ հրապարկմամբ: Եկեղեցու հիմքերը դրվել են 2005 թվականի սեպտեմբերին, իսկ կառուցման աշխատանքները տևել են շուրջ 1,5 տարի՝ մինչև 2007 թ.-ի մայիսի 6:

Փետրվարի 6-ին ֆեյսբուքյան օգտատեր Մխիթար Կարապետյանը հայտնել է, որ ֆեյսբուքյան օգտատեր Ռաֆիկ Մեխտիևն իր էջում բռնազավթված Ստեփանակերտից հրապարակակել է հերթական տեսանյութը, որում բացակայում էր Ադմիրալ Իսակովի կիսանդրին: Մ. Կարապետյանը հավելեց, որ այդ մասին նաև հրապարակվել է https://t.me/mountainsofkarabakh/83 տելեգրամյան ալիքում: Համապատասխան մշտադիտարկումներից պարզեցինք, որ նշված տեսանյութը Ռաֆիկ Մեխտիևը հրապարակել է հունվարի 30-ին՝ https://www.facebook.com/rafiq.mehdiyev.5/posts/1100301034651885/?vh=e&extid=MSG-UNK-UNK-UNK-COM_GK0T-GK1C : Այդ տեսանյութում ակնհայտ երևում է, որ Ստեփանակերտի Ադմիրալ Իսակովի փողոցում տեղադրված հերոսի կիսանդրին ևս դարձավ Ադրբեջանի կողմից պետական մակարդակով իրականացվող մշակութային ցեղասպանության զոհ: Ադմիրալ Իսակովի կիսանդրին տեղադրվել է նրա անունը կրող փողոցում՝ 2018 թվականին: Կիսանդրու հեղինակը քանդակագործ Ալբերտ Հարությունյանն է:

Ստեփանակերտում տեղի ունեցած հերթական վանդալիզմի մասին ահազանգեց Արցախի մշակութային ժառանգության պաշտպանության հանրային խորհրդի ՀԿ նախագահ Սերգեյ Շահվերդյանը՝ ֆեյսբուքյան իր էջում հրապարակելով ադրբեջանցիների կողմից քանդված Ալեքսանդր Մյասնիկյանի արձանի լուսանկարները՝ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122152816880033101&id=61550993055313&mibextid=2JQ9oc

Փետրվարի 9-ին «Արարատ» տելեգրամյան ալիքը հրապարակեց բռնազավթված Հադրութում տեղի ունեցած հերթական սրբապղծության լուսանկար՝ https://t.me/ararathau/21332 : Արցախի Հադրութի՝ պատմական Դիզակի տարածքում գտնվող ադրբեջանական օկուպացիոն զորքերի օկուպանտի կողմից պղծվել է Հադրութի Սբ․ Հարություն եկեղեցու բակում գտնվող վանականներից մեկի տապանաքարը: Եկեղեցու մասին առավել մանրամասն կարող եք ծանոթանալ՝ անցնելով հետևյալ հղումով՝ https://monumentwatch.org/.../%D5%B0%D5%A1%D5%A4%D6%80.../

Այս ամենը ևս մեկ անգամ ապացուցում է, որ Ադրբեջանը պետական մակարդակով ոչնչացնում է Արցախի պատմամշակութային ժառանգությունը:

Հովիկ Ավանեսով

Հայքի մշակույթի Օմբուդսմեն

***

The Azerbaijani state policy of appropriation and destruction of Armenian historical and cultural heritage continues to grow exponentially in the occupied Artsakh.

On February 4, the Azerbaijani REAL TV channel published a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAJU0niMFq8&t=156s from occupied Stepanakert on its YouTube platform. Preliminary studies of the video show that the cross of St. Hakob Church in the Hekimyan district of Stepanakert, the capital of the Artsakh Republic, has been removed, and the khachkar in the yard is also missing in the video. In the future, in case of other information, we will make an additional announcement. The foundations of the church were laid in September 2005, and the construction work lasted for about 1.5 years until May 6, 2007.

On February 6, Facebook user Mkhitar Karapetyan said that Facebook user Rafik Mekhtiev published another video from occupied Stepanakert on his page, in which the bust of Admiral Isakov was missing. M. Karapetyan added that it was also published in the Telegram channel https://t.me/mountainsofkarabakh/83 . From the relevant monitoring, we found out that the mentioned video was published by Rafik Mehdiyev on January 30 https://www.facebook.com/rafiq.mehdiyev.5/posts/1100301034651885/?vh=e&extid=MSG-UNK-UNK-UNK-COM_GK0T- GK1C: In that video, it is clearly seen that the bust of the hero placed in Stepanakert's Admiral Isakov Street also became a victim of the cultural genocide carried out by Azerbaijan at the state level. A bust of Admiral Isakov was placed on the street named after him in 2018. The author of the bust is sculptor Albert Harutyunyan.

Sergey Shahverdyan, chairman of the NGO Public Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Artsakh, warned about another vandalism in Stepanakert by publishing photos of the statue of Alexander Myasnikan demolished by Azerbaijanis on his Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/story.php... ql&id=61550993055313&mibextid=2JQ9oc :

On February 9, the Ararat Telegram channel published a photo of another desecration in the occupied Hadrut https://t.me/ararathau/21332 . The tombstone of one of the monks in the yard of St. Harutyun church of Hadrut was desecrated by the occupier of the Azerbaijani occupation troops in the historic Dizak area of Hadrut, Artsakh. You can learn more about the church by following the link https://monumentwatch.org/.../%D5%B0%D5%A1%D5%A4%D6%80%D5... %D5%AB-%D5%BD%D5%A2%E2%80%A4-%D5%B0%D5%A1%D6%80%D5%B8%D6%82%D5%A9%D5%B5%D5 %B8%D6%82%D5%B6-%D5%A5%D5%AF%D5%A5%D5%B2%D5%A5%D6%81%D5%AB%D5%B6/.

All this once again proves that Azerbaijan is destroying the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh at the state level.

Hovik Avanesov Ombudsman of Culture of Hayk

